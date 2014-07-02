© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

20 Thoughts On Facebook's News Feed Experiment Apology

By Shankar Vedantam
Published July 2, 2014 at 5:37 PM CDT
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has apologized for an experiment that manipulated more than 600,000 users' news feeds in 2012.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has apologized for an experiment that manipulated more than 600,000 users' news feeds in 2012.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberghas apologizedover an experiment that manipulated more than 600,000 users' news feeds in 2012. Are we upset at the findings of the study, or upset that the study was done without our consent? And do we necessarily realize all of the studies performed on us every day?

NPR'sShankar Vedantam,who reports on human behavior, weighs in:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Health & Science
Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
See stories by Shankar Vedantam