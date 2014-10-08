Five U.S. Airports To Start Screening West African Passengers For Ebola

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Liberia, where Mr. Duncan was from, as well as Sierra Leone and Guinea are the three countries hardest hit by Ebola and today White House spokesman Josh Earnest announced that people traveling from those West African countries to the U.S. will face increased scrutiny.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

At five American airports, those travelers will have their temperatures taken as soon as they deplane. They'll also be required to fill out a questionnaire about their activities. The stepped-up screenings will start as early as this weekend at JFK in New York.

SIEGEL: Next week they'll begin at four other international airports, Newark Liberty, Washington Dulles, Chicago O'Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta.

BLOCK: Officials say those airports service about 90 percent of the people who travel to the U.S. from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. They estimate about 150 travelers a day will be screened for signs of Ebola. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.