What Defines A Person's Sense Of Self?

About Caroline Casey's TED Talk

Caroline Casey was 17 years old when she first learned she was visually impaired. Embracing her disability helped nourish her need for self-esteem.

About Caroline Casey

Caroline Casey works to change how society views people with disabilities. As the founding CEO of Kanchi in Dublin, she developed a set of best practices for businesses, to help them see "disabled" workers as an asset as opposed to a liability. Casey started the O2 Ability Awards to recognize Irish businesses for their inclusion of people with disabilities, both as employees and customers.

