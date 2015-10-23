How Can You Open Source Building Your House?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Open Source World

About Alastair Parvin's TED Talk

Instead of architects creating buildings only for those who can afford to commission them, what if regular citizens could design and build their own houses? Designer Alastair Parvin says it's possible.

About Alastair Parvin

Alastair Parvin is an architect and co-founder of WikiHouse, an open-source construction kit. It allows anyone to freely share model files for structures, which can then be downloaded, "printed" on cutting machines and easily assembled.

