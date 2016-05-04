Correction: U.S. Global AIDS Program PEPFAR

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

And now for a correction. Yesterday, we aired a story about abstinence programs in Africa funded by the U.S. through and AIDS program known as PEPFAR. In that report, we said President Obama removed the requirement for PEPFAR to fund abstinence programs. That was incorrect.

The requirement was actually removed near the end of the Bush administration in 2008.

