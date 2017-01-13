© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Can We Improve Our Transportation Network Using...Biology?

Published January 13, 2017 at 7:46 AM CST

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Networks

About Wanis Kabbaj's TED Talk

Wanis Kabbaj wants traffic to flow smoothly and efficiently, like the blood in our veins. He says driverless cars may be the solution to today's highway gridlock.

About Wanis Kabbaj

Wanis Kabbaj is the director of global strategy for healthcare logistics at UPS. He finds ways for organizations to transport their temperature-sensitive medicines and biotechnologies safely around the world.

