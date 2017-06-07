Can The Nation's Voting System Be Trusted?

New evidence that suggests the Russians hacked further into our voting system than we thought has many voters asking how we can best protect a system that delivers the peaceful transfer of power.

A look at the electoral process and how vulnerable it is to an outside attack.

GUESTS

Susan Greenhalgh, Elections specialist for Verified Voting’s initiative to protect elections in the era of cyber attacks; Verified Voting is a non-partisan non-profit organization that advocates for legislation and regulation that promotes accuracy, transparency and verifiability of elections.

Trey Grayson, President & CEO, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce; former secretary of state, Kentucky

Denise Merrill, Secretary of State, Connecticut; president, National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS)

Matthew Masterson, Chairman, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission

