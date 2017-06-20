Opioid Overdoses: Mass Casualty Zones In America

Last year alone, more Americans died from a drug overdose than were lost fighting the war in Vietnam.

Opioids, including pain medicines, are turning some cities into mass casualty zones.

President Trump promised to “dramatically expand access to treatment.”

So what’s been done? And what should we do?

GUESTS

Lenny Bernstein, Health and medicine reporter, The Washington Post

Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore City Health Commissioner; emergency physician

Phil Plummer, Sheriff, Montgomery County, Ohio

