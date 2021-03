ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

And now another moment from the eclipse.

GARY LEVIN: Gary Levin (ph) here from Jackson Hole, Wyo. The sun is being completely covered by the moon. We're here with friends and family. Everything is getting dark right now. You can hear the excitement in the background. Diamond ring is here. It's here. And there's the total eclipse of the sun right now. Whoa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.