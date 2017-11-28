Distracted: Are Smartphones In Schools A Good Idea?

Cellphones in the classroom were once considered little more than a distraction for students, but the devices have now become integrated into lessons. They can be great for research, calculations and social interaction with classmates.

Still, a debate rages between educators, parents and students about the benefits of having smartphone access during the school day. Is increased tolerance of devices that allow kids to text, post to social media and watch funny videos while they’re supposed to be focused on their lessons creating a less effective learning environment? Is there a responsible way to keep smartphones on in school?

GUESTS

Diana Smith, Principal, Washington Latin Public Charter School in Washington D.C.; @WashingtonLatin

Lydia Moore, Ninth-grade student, Washington Latin Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.

Matt Miles, AP government high school teacher, Chantilly Highschool, Fairfax, Virginia; co-author, “Screen Schooled: Two Veteran Teachers Expose How Technology Overuse Is Making Our Kids Dumber”

Dr. David Greenfield, Founder, The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, and assistant clinical professor of psychiatry, University of Connecticut School of Medicine; @CITACenter

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.