Health & Science

Flying Frenchman Leapfrogs English Channel On His Homemade Hoverboard

By Rachel Martin
Published August 5, 2019 at 4:35 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. Franky Zapata wasn't giving up. Last month, the French inventor tried to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard. But he had a mishap halfway through and fell into the sea. He spent the next several weeks rebuilding his hovercraft. And yesterday, he tried it again. This time, he made it - 20 minutes flying like something from the future from France to the U.K. After he landed across the channel, Zapata said next he's going to work on a flying car. But first he's going to take a vacation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
