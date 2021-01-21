Sanitizer-In-Chief Stands Out Among Stars At Biden's Inauguration

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There were a lot of established stars at President Biden's inauguration - Gaga, Bruce, Garth, J.Lo, the young poet Amanda Gorman. But viewers noticed someone else, a star for the COVID era - an unidentified man wearing two masks and carrying alcohol wipes who disinfected the podium between speakers. He earned some nicknames on Twitter, including sanitizer-in-chief. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.