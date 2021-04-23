Nora McInerny: How Can We Face Life's Rough Edges?

About The Episode

When experiencing grief or hardship, how can we move forward? This hour, writer Nora McInerny shares ideas on navigating the most difficult parts of life... and living life fully in the face of loss.

About Nora McInerny

Nora McInerny is a writer and the host of award-winning podcast "Terrible, Thanks For Asking."

She is the author of It's Okay To Laugh, Crying Is Cool Too; No Happy Endings; and The Hot Young Widows Club. She is also the co-founder of the grief support group "Hot Young Widows Club" and the nonprofit Still Kickin. She has contributed to Elle, Cosmopolitan, Buzzfeed, Time, Slate and Vox, where she writes about topics dealing with grief and loss.

Her writing career began in 2014, when the obituary she wrote for her husband Aaron went viral.

Featured Speakers

Susan David: The gift and power of emotional courage

We often try to suppress negative emotions. But psychologist Susan David argues that we need to confront uncomfortable feelings around grief and pain, and learn to nagivate our emotions with honesty.

Maysoon Zayid: I got 99 problems ... palsy is just one

It can be uncomfortable to acknowledge someone's disability. But comedian and disability rights advocate Maysoon Zayid pulls people in by candidly sharing her experience living with cerebral palsy.

Sajay Samuel: How college loans exploit students for profit

Life's rough edges come in many shapes, including financial hardship. Professor Sajay Samuel discusses the bleak realities and burdens of student debt.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.