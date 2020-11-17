Some Wisconsin Faith Leaders Urge People To Take COVID Seriously, Call On Legislators

A number of Wisconsin religious leaders urged the public Monday to adhere to COVID-19 precautions as cases continue to surge in the state.

They reiterated messaging like wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and only leave your home for essential trips.

The faith leaders are also urging congregates to observe upcoming holidays by worshiping from home.

Here’s the Rev. Tanya Sadagopan from the United Church of Christ in Janesville: "I know myself and many of my colleagues in Janesville, we have all committed to the best of our ability having our worship online."

She continued, "And my collegaues around the state, most are participating in online worship because we care for protecting our families and our individuals and our members."

Sadagopan said she's urging her members to rethink what it means to be thankful and to host their Thanksgivings via Zoom, Facebook or over the phone.

Peter Bakken, who has a doctorate in theology, advocated for Wisconsinites to write and call state lawmakers, and ask them to support the recommendations of medical experts.

Bakken is with the Wisconsin Council of Churches. He also urged legislators to support Gov. Tony Evers’ public health orders and to "set partisanship aside and work to pass a comprehensive package of legislation to get us through this crisis. We need everyone among their constituents to be telling the legislature work together to get this done."

He said even as cases, hospitalizations and deaths keep climbing, we can turn this around if we work together.

