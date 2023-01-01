Elisabeth Gasparka, a creative producer and storyteller living in Milwaukee, is the host of Creative MKE.

She was born in the U.K. and came to Milwaukee by way of the NYC area in 2010 after graduating from Oberlin, for what was supposed to be a short marketing internship with Present Music. Instead, she jumped into the deep end of Milwaukee’s rich art scene as an arts and culture contributor for the Third Coast Digest and radio DJ on WMSE where she made many connections within the creative sector, including her now husband, at a series of exhibition openings including at Inova Gallery, where he worked.

The moment she realized that she didn’t want to leave Milwaukee was watching the Packers beat the Falcons in the playoffs in the Polish Falcon Bar — a room packed with exuberant Wisconsinites of all ages (including a few babies and a dog), with free brats and chili in a crockpot, and a jukebox playing during commercials. Since then, she’s been riveted by the wins and the challenges of this community, and has continued to embrace the culture of this region from inside it. After working in fundraising for some of the preeminent art museums in the area, Elisabeth was called to work in strategic communications on behalf of the Milwaukee arts community, and she obtained a Master of Science on Communication from Northwestern before beginning at Imagine MKE in 2022. Today, she continues to be inspired by the diverse, world-class talent and ingenuity within Milwaukee’s arts sector, and sees Milwaukee’s creative economy as a catalyst to enhance quality of life and growth in this region.

When she’s not writing and producing content on behalf of IMKE, Elisabeth enjoys working on her own music as a singer songwriter in the band Lyrid, art and writing projects, gardening and immersing herself in this region’s natural beauty through camping, hiking and canoeing.