Summerfest and Henry Maier Festival Park

In this episode of Creative MKE, Elisabeth speaks with Kevin Canady, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, and Scott Ziel, Vice President of Entertainment, at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the organization that manages and hosts Summerfest, and books a variety of festivals and other events on the grounds throughout the year. The group reflects on how Milwaukee World Music Festival Inc stewards the unique cultural asset that is the Henry Maier Festival Park, 75 acres located on the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee. Ziel and Canady speak to the nature of Milwaukee’s festival culture, the history of Summerfest, and how the organization helps regional companies to retain and attract talent, while creating a variety of paid opportunities for local talent. Each year, Summerfest relies on hundreds of creative contractors and vendors—from professional jugglers, to sound engineers, to photographers and restauranters to make the festival all that it is.

Canady and Ziel shed light on the process of building Summerfest (hint: the planning begins just as soon as each festival ends). Despite changes in the music industry especially in the wake of the pandemic, Canady and Ziel and the whole team remain focused on producing and attracting events that showcase the best of Milwaukee, responding to the needs and tastes of attendees, and delivering on creative ways that an event of such enormous scale can positively impact the Milwaukee community beyond presenting affordable world-class music and entertainment.

Kevin Canady is Vice President of Sales & Business Development at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.. Canady oversees Corporate Sales Team, key corporate partnerships, and is charged with growing client relationships, new sponsorships, private and public events, corporate ticket programs, community outreach with partners, and overall revenue. To his role, Kevin brings over 20 years of sales, marketing, and advertising experience, including as the Director of Advertising with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Kevin is originally from the state of Iowa and a graduate of the University of Iowa where he majored in Economics and minored in Business Administration. He has lived in the Milwaukee area for the past 22+ years.

Scott Ziel is the Vice President of Entertainment for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Scott joined Milwaukee World Festival full time in 2015 after working as a consultant with the organization since 1992. Scott and the entertainment team work year round to secure hundreds of artists for the festivals 12 stages. Scott leverages relationships with agents, managers, and music industry executives to find the biggest names in the industry to deliver a diverse lineup. He also works in conjunction with festival sponsors to program the festival stages. Early in his career, Scott established his own company, Don’t Records, an independent record label that helped bring Willy Porter, Paul Cebar, Citizen King, and others, to the national stage. Additionally, Scott served as founder and principal of Pursuit Management, an entertainment consultancy firm. Scott is a proud graduate of St. Norbert College and lives in Elm Grove, WI with his wife and four children.