Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Ron Johnson's Latest Comments Prompt More Calls To Resign Or Be Voted Out In 2022

Published February 22, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST
Sen. Ron Johnson participates in a Senate Foreign relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Mar. 10, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been making national headlines. Last week, Wisconsin’s senior senator told a Milwaukee radio host that the deadly riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.” He said he’d like to find out whether any firearms were confiscated and how many shots were fired. 

Johnson’s comments prompted more calls for him to resign or for voters to throw him out of office next November — if he decides to run for governor or for a third term in the Senate. In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks these comments will hurt Johnson as he considers some type of bid in 2022.

