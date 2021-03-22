© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Superintendent Hopefuls Trade Barbs, Launch Ads

Published March 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT
Courtesy of Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly (right) are both running for Wisconsin state superintendent. The election will be held on April 6.

The Wisconsin school superintendent’s race continues to heat up. The statewide contest pits former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr against Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly. Kerr is backed by conservatives while Democrats support Underly.

The election is being held April 6.

Underly launched the first attack ad of the campaign against Kerr last week, and it is airing in TV markets across the state. In this week’s Capitol Notes, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks we’ll now see a bombardment of ads from both candidates.

Capitol NotesWUWMCapitol NotesWisconsin State Superintendentpolitics
Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
