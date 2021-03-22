Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Superintendent Hopefuls Trade Barbs, Launch Ads

The Wisconsin school superintendent’s race continues to heat up. The statewide contest pits former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr against Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly. Kerr is backed by conservatives while Democrats support Underly.

The election is being held April 6.

Underly launched the first attack ad of the campaign against Kerr last week, and it is airing in TV markets across the state. In this week’s Capitol Notes, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks we’ll now see a bombardment of ads from both candidates.

