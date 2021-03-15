-
As the race for Wisconsin state superintendent heats up, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson talks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com about what he expects to see moving forward in the race.
Two candidates are in the running for Wisconsin’s top education job: Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. WUWM’s Emily Files interviewed both candidates, below is a condensed version of the interview with Jill Underly.
Two candidates are in the running for Wisconsin’s top education job: Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. WUWM’s Emily Files interviewed both candidates on March 10. Below is her interview with Deborah Kerr.
Updated 2:04 p.m. CSTA white candidate to be Wisconsin's top education official deleted her Twitter account and apologized after posting a message that…
Updated Wednesday at 11:25 a.m. CTThe race for Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction is a little less crowded, after voters narrowed a…
After the Feb. 16 Primary Election, the field for Wisconsin State Superintendent for Public Instruction has narrowed from seven to two people — Deborah…
Turnout is expected to be low next week in Wisconsin's spring primary election, where there's one low-profile state race on the ballot in addition to more…
For the first time in about 20 years, there’s a wide-open race for Wisconsin’s top K-12 education official. Seven candidates are running for…
Republican Rep. Joe Sanfelippo says every other state agency is headed by a political appointee, so he is circulating a proposed constitutional amendment…