© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Despite Critics of Beloit Casino, Other Issues Likely To Dominate 2022 Wisconsin Gubernatorial Race

Published March 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT
thumbnail_casino_2.png
City of Beloit
/
An artist's rendering of the proposed Beloit casino.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers approved plans last week for the Ho-Chunk Nation to build a large off-reservation casino and entertainment complex in Beloit. Evers promised in 2018 when he was running for governor that he would approve the project, and it’s expected to create thousands of jobs as businesses recover from losses because of the pandemic.

LISTEN: Some Residents Thrilled, Others Leery Of Proposed Beloit Casino

Critics of the project say casinos attract crime and lead to an increase in gambling addiction.

On this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks Evers’ approval of the plan might result in political fallout if he seeks re-election next year.

Tags

Capitol NotesWUWMGov. Tony Everscasino
Stay Connected
Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
See stories by Marti Mikkelson