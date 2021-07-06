© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Some Wisconsin Democrats Join Republicans In Passing GOP-Crafted State Budget

Published July 6, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."
Both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have approved an $87 billion spending plan for the next two years. Now, it heads to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The biennial budget includes a $3 billion income and property tax cut made possible by a projected $4 billion surplus, but it only funds education by 10% of what Evers had wanted.

A handful of Democrats in both the Assembly and Senate crossed over and voted with Republicans to approve the plan. In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he was surprised the budget passed in bipartisan fashion.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
