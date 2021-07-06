Capitol Notes: Some Wisconsin Democrats Join Republicans In Passing GOP-Crafted State Budget

Both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have approved an $87 billion spending plan for the next two years. Now, it heads to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The biennial budget includes a $3 billion income and property tax cut made possible by a projected $4 billion surplus, but it only funds education by 10% of what Evers had wanted.

A handful of Democrats in both the Assembly and Senate crossed over and voted with Republicans to approve the plan. In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he was surprised the budget passed in bipartisan fashion.

