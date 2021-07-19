© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, Potential Challenger Alex Lasry Raise The Most Money In Second Quarter

Published July 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Campaign finance reports are out, and they show Republican Sen. Ron Johnson raised more money between April and June than any of the Democrats who would want to run against him. But at least one potential Democratic challenger is close behind.

Johnson hasn’t decided yet whether he’ll seek a third term next November. Reports show he raised $1.2 million in the second quarter and has $1.7 million in cash on hand. The closest any potential Democratic challenger comes to those numbers is Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who has raised $1 million and has $1 million in cash on hand.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com what the numbers mean in terms of the incumbent’s fundraising ability.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
