© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: GOP and Democrats cite different takeaways following Wisconsin election audit results

Published October 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
ann althouse:flickr.jpg
Ann Althouse
/
Flickr
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

A nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin has turned up no evidence of widespread fraud. The Legislative Audit Bureau released its findings on Friday, along with recommendations on how the state could improve the way it runs elections.

The audit suggests that the state adopt formal rules regarding the use of ballot drop boxes, among other things. The Bureau also determined that dozens of voting machines that it examined worked correctly.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of wispolitics.com tells Marti Mikkelson that both sides are gleaning different takeaways from the findings and neither side is surprised by the results.

Tags

Capitol NotesWUWM NewsWUWMelectionWisconsin Government
Stay Connected
Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
See stories by Marti Mikkelson