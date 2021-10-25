Capitol Notes: GOP and Democrats cite different takeaways following Wisconsin election audit results

A nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin has turned up no evidence of widespread fraud. The Legislative Audit Bureau released its findings on Friday, along with recommendations on how the state could improve the way it runs elections.

The audit suggests that the state adopt formal rules regarding the use of ballot drop boxes, among other things. The Bureau also determined that dozens of voting machines that it examined worked correctly.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of wispolitics.com tells Marti Mikkelson that both sides are gleaning different takeaways from the findings and neither side is surprised by the results.

