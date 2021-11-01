© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Rhetoric ramps up in Wisconsin governor's race

Published November 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Insults were traded last week in the Wisconsin governor’s race. So far, the only high-profile candidate running against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year is former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. She called on Republicans to “hire mercenaries” and practice “ballot harvesting” in the same aggressive way she believes Democrats did in the 2020 presidential race.

Ballot harvesting is the practice of having an outside party gather absentee ballots from voters and bring them to city clerks on their behalf. After Kleefisch made her comments, former U.S. Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, who is considering getting into the race, shut her down, saying anyone who supports her idea is “dumb as a bag of hammers.”

In this week’s "Capitol Notes” conversation, WUWM's Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks of the disagreement.

