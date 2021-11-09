Capitol Notes: Poll shows Governor Evers' approval ratings slide, while Senator Ron Johnson's remain low

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows the incumbents in Wisconsin’s most high-profile elections next year are losing support. According to the survey of about 800 registered voters, Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ approval rating slid from 50% in August to 45%. Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s approval numbers remained at 36% from August.

So far, the only high-profile candidate in the governor’s race is former Republican Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch.

Johnson hasn’t announced whether he’ll run for another term, but the race for U.S. Senate features a crowded field of Democrats, so far. In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he makes of Evers' slipping numbers.