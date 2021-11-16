© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson soon to announce whether he'll seek a third term

Published November 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson indicated last week he’ll announce soon whether to run for a third term in 2022. About a dozen Democrats so far have declared their candidacies for the seat. When Johnson ran in 2010 and again in 2016, he waited until those election years to announce his bid.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com why Johnson could announce a decision earlier than in the past.

