Capitol Notes: Who's left in the primary races for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor, and why it matters

Three candidates dropped out last week in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, paving the way for frontrunner, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, to face off against incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. In the meantime, there have been some high-profile endorsements in the neck-and-neck Republican primary for Wisconsin Governor.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Jeff Mayers of WisPolitics.com, stepping in for JR Ross, speaks to WUWM’s Maayan Silver about the candidates that are rising to the top, their strengths, their flaws, what they stand for, and what difference it would make if any of them were elected.

