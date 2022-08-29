Capitol Notes: Political implications of student loan forgiveness & latest on Wisconsin's big midterm races

The political implications of President Joe Biden’s executive order on student loan forgiveness are top of mind on this week’s Capitol Notes. JR Ross of WisPolitics.com addresses that plus the Wisconsin governor’s race.

Are Republicans uniting behind businessman Tim Michels when former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch received more than 40% of the vote in the primary? And what about Michel’s promises to cap individual campaign contributions at $500 and ban PAC, or Political Action Committee, contributions? How will voters interpret incumbent Governor Tony Evers’ $600 million tax cut plan, which Ross says is infuriating Republicans?

Capitol Notes also explores developments in the U.S. Senate race and the latest on the GOP election probe.