© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Political implications of student loan forgiveness & latest on Wisconsin's big midterm races

Published August 29, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
inside Wisconsin Capitol
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Capitol Notes explores big news on the Wisconsin campaign trails.

The political implications of President Joe Biden’s executive order on student loan forgiveness are top of mind on this week’s Capitol Notes. JR Ross of WisPolitics.com addresses that plus the Wisconsin governor’s race.

Are Republicans uniting behind businessman Tim Michels when former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch received more than 40% of the vote in the primary? And what about Michel’s promises to cap individual campaign contributions at $500 and ban PAC, or Political Action Committee, contributions? How will voters interpret incumbent Governor Tony Evers’ $600 million tax cut plan, which Ross says is infuriating Republicans?

Capitol Notes also explores developments in the U.S. Senate race and the latest on the GOP election probe.

Tags

Capitol Notes WUWM
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
See stories by Maayan Silver