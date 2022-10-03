Capitol Notes: A flurry of lawsuits ahead of Wisconsin's midterms

Wisconsin has seen several lawsuits filed over politics and elections this past week, just five weeks before the November midterms.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, gives a rundown on the lawsuits — including a suit filed by Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos challenging a congressional subpoena, an effort to bar election clerks from throwing out ballots with witness information left off and a lawsuit filed by the state Republican party challenging the city of Milwaukee’s involvement with Milwaukee Votes 2022.

