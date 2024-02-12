Capitol Notes: Would legislative Republicans pass Gov. Tony Evers' redistricting maps?

Currently, Republicans hold majorities in both Wisconsin's state assembly and the state senate. Democrats are challenging the district maps that led to those majorities in a lawsuit in the state supreme court. If Democrats take control of one or both houses under new maps, that could affect everything from Medicaid expansion to environmental policy.

Tune in to this week's Capitol Notes with JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, to find out the latest on that lawsuit and discuss it in the Capitol and what to expect during legislative floor sessions this week.

