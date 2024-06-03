Capitol Notes: Trump's been found guilty. What will it mean to Wisconsin voters?

Perhaps you're thinking, "A U.S. presidential candidate has been convicted of crimes for the first time in history. Will that affect the presidential race?" A lot of other people are wondering that too. While JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, can't make predictions, as he misplaced his crystal ball likely in an earlier presidential year, he will tell you what he's looking for in a place like Wisconsin, our effervescent swing state.

He also gets into the latest on State Legislative races with newly redistricted maps, what people in southeastern Wisconsin can keep an eye out for, legislative race-wise, and catches us up on the most recent recall effort against Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.