© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: A Wisconsin take on chaos in the federal government

By Maayan Silver
Published February 10, 2025 at 5:09 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM

In addition to weighing in on the uncertainty surrounding downsizing efforts by President Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, talks to us about DEI efforts in Wisconsin, a new Wisconsin GOP proposal on immigration, a state Supreme Court decision allowing Wisconsin's top election official, Meagan Wolfe, to keep her job, and why the legislature is moving so slowly to introduce bills these days.

Tags
Capitol Notes WUWMFeaturedWUWM News
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver