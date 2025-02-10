Capitol Notes: A Wisconsin take on chaos in the federal government
In addition to weighing in on the uncertainty surrounding downsizing efforts by President Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, talks to us about DEI efforts in Wisconsin, a new Wisconsin GOP proposal on immigration, a state Supreme Court decision allowing Wisconsin's top election official, Meagan Wolfe, to keep her job, and why the legislature is moving so slowly to introduce bills these days.