Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: A win for the governor's veto pen

By Maayan Silver
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:09 AM CDT
The Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld the governor's partial veto power to enact a 400-year school funding increase on Friday.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
On this week's Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, discusses the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to uphold the governor's partial veto powers after he enacted a school funding increase that would last four centuries. Ross explains what that means for the 2025-27 budget process.

Ross also gives a wrap-up of the April state Supreme Court race as Republicans do a deep dive into why they keep losing statewide races, and he looks ahead to the 2026 midterms and the race for governor in Wisconsin.

Tags
Capitol Notes WUWM
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
Maayan Silver