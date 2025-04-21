Capitol Notes: A win for the governor's veto pen
On this week's Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, discusses the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to uphold the governor's partial veto powers after he enacted a school funding increase that would last four centuries. Ross explains what that means for the 2025-27 budget process.
Ross also gives a wrap-up of the April state Supreme Court race as Republicans do a deep dive into why they keep losing statewide races, and he looks ahead to the 2026 midterms and the race for governor in Wisconsin.