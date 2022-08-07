© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Midwest Moxie: Tips from season one entrepreneurs

Published August 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT
Midwest Moxie is a show about the Midwest region’s visionary entrepreneurs and the experiences that shape them. The first season produced a treasure trove of tips from experienced founders about how to be an entrepreneur. The problem is, we didn’t get to air all of them over the course of 10 episodes.

These founders are adding to the driver’s manual for our region’s entrepreneurs, so this special episode brings you tips from them covering everything from startup finances to company culture and vision. We hope listeners found some of these tips helpful, whether you're entrepreneurs or not.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski and she produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review. 

Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a producer, host and reporter for Lake Effect. She is involved with every aspect of the show — from conducting interviews, editing audio, posting web stories and mixing the show together.
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
