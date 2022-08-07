Midwest Moxie: Tips from season one entrepreneurs

Midwest Moxie is a show about the Midwest region’s visionary entrepreneurs and the experiences that shape them. The first season produced a treasure trove of tips from experienced founders about how to be an entrepreneur. The problem is, we didn’t get to air all of them over the course of 10 episodes.

These founders are adding to the driver’s manual for our region’s entrepreneurs, so this special episode brings you tips from them covering everything from startup finances to company culture and vision. We hope listeners found some of these tips helpful, whether you're entrepreneurs or not.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski and she produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

