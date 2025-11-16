How an adopted dog named Louie inspired a growing business

Dan Schaefer didn’t know it at the time, but the idea for his startup company began to take shape on the day he and his wife adopted a dog. A 10-week-old Labrador retriever named Louie to be exact. Louie was in bad shape, so Dan and his wife turned to specialty pet nutrition to improve his health. And Dan found a great startup idea. In 2017, Dan and his childhood friend Pat Barron co-founded Native Pet, a St. Louis maker of all natural supplements and treats for dogs and cats.

