1712-PRETZEL-PODCAST.jpg
Pretzel Podcast

From pretzels in the news, to pretzels throughout history, to pretzels in pop culture, the Pretzel Podcast is, well, a podcast about pretzels.  Hosts Michelle Maternowski and Mitch Teich place the unheralded salty snack front and center.

The Pretzel Podcast features interviews, special guests, pretzel taste tests, and surprising insights into the snack food you know and love.

Latest Episodes
    Strength Through Pretzels
    Co-hosts Mitch and Michelle talk with the owners of two pretzel companies — one packed with protein and another that calls itself "the people's pretzel."…
    Trademarked Crunch Time
    Co-hosts Michelle and Mitch make their triumphant return to Chicago and the 2019 Sweets and Snacks Expo. While they're on-site, they learn which company…
    Touring Pretzeltopia
    Who would have thought that National Pretzel Day is upon us again already? Or is it National Soft Pretzel Day? Mitch and Michelle dig into that question,…
    Pretzels for God, Pretzels for Lent
    Just in time for Lent, the Pretzel Podcast uncovers the details behind a 1970s movement that sought to harness the godly power of pretzels. We meet writer…
    Treats of Philadelphia
    For Episode 20, Pretzel Podcast co-host Mitch Teich goes on location to Philadelphia, where he meets up with one of the show's biggest fans at Center City…
    Slané Tyčinky and the Experimental Carnival Party
    Following our New Year's break, the Pretzel Podcast is back with another trip to Europe, courtesy of Michelle's Aunt Linda. We try two brands of Slovakian…
    Jughead & Christmas Crackers
    On our last episode of the Pretzel Podcast for 2018, Mitch and Michelle share the story of the daring rescue of a deer from a pretzel jar. The hosts of…
    A Yogurt-Coated Mess
    On a pre-Thanksgiving edition of the Pretzel Podcast, Mitch and Michelle explore the mystery that is "yogurt-coated" pretzels. They ask a food scientist…
    That's No Lye
    On the latest episode of the Pretzel Podcast, Michelle and Mitch travel to Pretzel Land, at least as it's imagined by the developers of a new…
    38 Minutes On The Dot
    On a very special episode of The Pretzel Podcast, we speak with Dorothy "Dot" Henke of Velva, North Dakota, who turned a turned a likable recipe for…
