Lake Effect: Spotlight

Faces of the Lakefront: Milwaukee's Melting Pot

James Greer and his granddaughter Davianna at McKinley Beach, Milwaukee, WI
Maayan Silver
James Greer and his granddaughter Davianna at McKinley Beach, Milwaukee, WI
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
Joshy Bert and his daughter on the breakwater.
Maayan Silver
Joshy Bert and his daughter on the breakwater.
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
Kyaw Paw Clay (L) and Mary Win (R) on the breakwater
Maayan Silver
Kyaw Paw Clay (L) and Mary Win (R) on the breakwater
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
Alem Woldu Bogale (L), her daughter Christina (M), Sami Mohammed Ali (R), on the Milwaukee lakefront
Maayan Silver
Alem Woldu Bogale (L), her daughter Christina (M), Sami Mohammed Ali (R), on the Milwaukee lakefront
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
Brothers William and Jazonte Brown on Bradford Beach
Maayan Silver
Brothers William and Jazonte Brown on Bradford Beach
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
(L to R) Zofia, Ewa, Karol and Basia Fajfrowska, celebrating Zovia and Karol's wedding anniversary
Maayan Silver
(L to R) Zofia, Ewa, Karol and Basia Fajfrowska, celebrating Zovia and Karol's wedding anniversary
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
Keveon Pickett (L) and his dad Kelvin Thompson joke around on the breakwater
Maayan Silver
Keveon Pickett (L) and his dad Kelvin Thompson joke around on the breakwater
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
Evangelina and Amelia Cleereman on a walk by the lagoon
Maayan
Evangelina and Amelia Cleereman on a walk by the lagoon
Maayan
Maayan
Sanjay and Dion at the McKinley Beach playground
Maayan Silver
Sanjay and Dion at the McKinley Beach playground
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
Soccer game on the lakefront
Maayan Silver
Soccer game on the lakefront
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver
Taiwanese visitors (clockwise from left) Ammon Chueng, Pan Lien, Kobe Chen and William Lee at Veteran's Park
Maayan Silver
Taiwanese visitors (clockwise from left) Ammon Chueng, Pan Lien, Kobe Chen and William Lee at Veteran's Park
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver

Sociologist and urban ethnographer Elijah Anderson calls places where cultures converge “cosmopolitan canopies.” Lake Effect’s Maayan Silver spent some time in one place that might fit the definition here in Milwaukee - the lakefront - and spoke with a variety of people about what the space means to them:

Credit Maayan Silver
Danielle Friends sits by the playground at McKinley Beach.

"You get different cultures down here. Everybody is just down doing their own thing, and everybody respects everybody, and I like that." --Danielle Friends

Credit Maayan Silver
Ammar Haq and Namrah Mirza Haq

"If you walk by someone, they'll smile at you and say hi. I think that's even a little different than the Chicago lakefront...because of the calm environment that kind of seeps into everyone's demeanor, and you can see that." --Namrah Mirza-Haq

"There's less a feeling of 'otherness.' Not being white, not being from Wisconsin, not being Christian, I feel just as welcome here as I would in Chicago." --Ammar Haq

Credit Maayan Silver
Brooklyn Stuart (L) and Kerby Fink (R) at McKinley Beach

"I definitely feel like everyone here is at least accepting of each other, and to me that's the first step of really being able to start talking to other people." --Brooklyn Stuart

Credit Maayan Silver
David Jefferson (L) and Rickie Davis II (R).

"It's like a wonderful, I guess you could say, rainbow in a way. Every culture, race, ethnicity. It's just a fun atmosphere to be around." --David Jefferson

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018. She joined WUWM as a volunteer at Lake Effect in 2016, while she was a practicing criminal defense attorney. She believes everyone has an interesting story to share and is driven to get people from all backgrounds and perspectives on the air.
