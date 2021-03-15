-
In recent months, plans to expand to the upper deck of Bradford’s 1950’s era pavilion are raising concerns, including that the project could drive people apart rather than bring them together.
-
A dispute between two Waukeshas over construction permits for the water pipes that would connect the city of Waukesha to Lake Michigan has had its first…
-
After hearing from numerous residents, a Milwaukee County panel is giving the public two more weeks to weigh in on a proposal to privatize part of the…
-
One of Milwaukee County’s most cherished and popular shared spaces is Bradford Beach. Swimmers, sunbathers and volleyball players enjoy its sweeping vista…
-
A federal agency announced it has started to review an application to keep Wisconsin's only nuclear power plant open until about 2050. That's roughly two…
-
Boats without on-board pilots or drivers are starting to make their way onto the world's waters. You won't find so-called autonomous boats on the Great…
-
Almost every day since last June, Marla Schmidt has walked along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Bay View. But she’s not lounging around enjoying the beach…
-
Sociologist and urban ethnographer Elijah Anderson calls places where cultures converge “cosmopolitan canopies.” Lake Effect’s Maayan Silver spent some…
-
You might have big plans for the long, holiday weekend, or maybe you're just looking forward to a few lazy days around the house, with a barbecue or beach…
-
A day long festival Saturday at Atwater Beach in Shorewood celebrates surfing and the importance of Lake Michigan.Surf @Water kicks off with a sunrise…