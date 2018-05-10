A Mother's Influence: It Reaches More Than Just Her Own Kids

While we give thought to the influence our own mothers have had on our lives each Mother's Day, a UW-Milwaukee researcher is studying the broader impact of motherhood.

Leslie Harris is an associate professor in the Department of Communication at UW-Milwaukee and president of the Organization for Research on Women and Communication. She joined Lake Effect's Mitch Teich to talk about how motherhood has shaped our society — from today, all the way back to the Civil War era.

"A lot of women organized around the idea of motherhood," Harris explains. "And they can see a commonality between their motherhood of women who were enslaved, who were trying to be mothers and their children were taken away from them, or they didn’t have the capability to be good mothers, because they were enslaved."