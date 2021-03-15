-
Kirsten Wisniewski is a Milwaukee native who has working in language and skills education in the US and Europe for the past 5 years. She is perpetually…
While we give thought to the influence our own mothers have had on our lives each Mother's Day, a UW-Milwaukee researcher is studying the broader impact…
When I’m out and about with my two-year-old son, it’s nearly impossible to avoid conversation with strangers. Maybe it’s his wavy auburn hair, wide brown…
Nearly a dozen storytellers will gather in front of an audience at Alverno College’s Wehr Theater on Sunday to speak to the experience of motherhood. It’s…
Before I had children I thought I knew love. I certainly knew what it was to love my family--my parents and my brothers and grandparents.... to love…