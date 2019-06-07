© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect: Spotlight

CNN's 'United Shades Of America' Highlights Injustices Facing People Of Color In Milwaukee

Published June 7, 2019 at 1:57 PM CDT
Milwaukee gets its own episode of the Emmy Award-winning series "United Shades of America."

The CNN documentary series United Shades of America is nearing the end of its fourth season, and the second to last episode is all about Milwaukee.

The Emmy Award-winning series follows host W. Kumau Bell, a black standup comedian, who travels across the country. He goes to places he says the audience may not expect him to go, places he’s never been, or where he feels like he can learn something new.

Whether it’s about the people who live in different cities or challenges specific to those areas, the show’s goal is to inform the audience and to get them to think differently about what they thought they knew. Issues such as religion, racism and white supremacy, for example, have been at the center of some of the episodes.

And it’s a certain reputation in Milwaukee that brought Bell here.

The episode about Milwaukee, called #livingwhileblack, airs Sunday, June 9 on CNN at 9 p.m.

Support for Race & Ethnicity reporting is provided by the Dohmen Company.

