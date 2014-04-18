Chelsea Clinton Announces She's Pregnant

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Well, the tabloids have been reporting it for years but now it is official: Chelsea Clinton is actually pregnant this time. New York magazine proclaimed that America's version of a royal baby is on the way. Chelsea's parents, Bill and Hillary, sent out tweets confirming the news. The former president wrote that he is excited to add a new line to his Twitter bio: grandfather-to-be. And, of course, now speculation on the 2064 presidential race can begin.

