Despite Drama, Oregon GOP Choice Comes Down To Purity, Practicality

Northwest News Network | By Chris Lehman
Published May 20, 2014 at 4:16 PM CDT

Two Republicans with compelling personal stories are vying for the chance to unseat Oregon's incumbent Democratic senator, Jeff Merkley. Monica Wehby is a doctor with a rare specialty: She performs brain surgery on kids. Her chief opponent, Jason Conger, rose from extreme poverty to attend Harvard Law School in just a few years. The Northwest News Network's Chris Lehman reports on the GOP primary as it unfolds.

