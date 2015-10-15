New Clinton Spanish Posters: Hillary Or Evita?

New posters featuring Hillary Clinton seem to be trying to make her "high flying, adored" with voters.

The new images appeared at a campaign stop in San Antonio, Texas, where Clinton wooed Latino voters on Thursday. But according to NPR's Tamara Keith, the campaign says it isn't responsible for the posters. Banners were plastered all over the venue along with smaller signs and T-shirts.

Tamara Keith / NPR / A new Clinton campaign poster unveiled at an event in San Antonio says "I'm with you" in Spanish.

The image of the black-clad Clinton profile may seem familiar to those who love either Argentinian history or musical theater — specifically Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita.

The 1978 musical told the story of Eva Peron, the actress turned first lady of Argentina. Seen as ruthless and cunning, she and her husband drew support from the descamisados, or the poor and the working class, to climb to power. She eyed her own political success as well, campaigning for vice president before she died from cancer at age 33. The musical was briefly revived on Broadway in 2012.

The story of "Evita," as her admirers called her, found broader success in 1996 when the musical was adapted for the big screen, starring Madonna in the title role.

Daniel Muzio / AP / Madonna on a press tour before filming of <em>Evita</em> began in 1996.

The new posters — which say "I'm with you" — seem to evoke images from both the musical and the movie.

But even from that comparison, there could be some controversy. Peronism — the political movement and party she and her husband, Juan Peron, spurred — was seen as a socialist movement, with populist influences that championed labor.

AFP / AFP/Getty Images / Eva Peron, known as Evita, the second wife of Argentine President Juan Peron, was a radio and screen actress before her marriage in 1945. She became a powerful political influence and a mainstay of the Peron government.

Another comparison could be to fashion designer Carolina Herrera, who has dressed many first ladies.

/ Getty Images / Fashion designer Carolina Herrera is pictured during New York fashion week.

One woman at the campaign event had a much different idea to honor Clinton:

The poster also seems to evoke the iconic image of President Obama created by artist Shepard Fairey during the 2008 campaign.

