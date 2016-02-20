Bernie Sanders Concedes To Clinton In Nevada

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

One more word on politics. Following Hillary Clinton's victory in the Democratic caucuses today, just moments ago, Bernie Sanders conceded in Henderson, Nev.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BERNIE SANDERS: We have come a very long way in nine months. It is clear to me and I think most observers that the wind is at our backs. We have the momentum.

(APPLAUSE)

SANDERS: And I believe - I believe that when Democrats assemble in Philadelphia in July at that convention, we are going to see the results of one of the great political upsets in the history of the United States.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.