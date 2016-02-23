Which Candidate Are Prius Owners Most Likely To Support? Not Who You'd Think

Toyota Prius owners, stereotyped as Whole Foods-shopping liberal types, are 126 percent more likely to support conservative presidential candidate Ted Cruz than the general population, according to a recent online survey.

The survey of 10,000 people was conducted by CarTalk, the car advice show which airs on NPR stations around the country, and Bestride.com, a car listing site.

Prius owners are also 40 percent more likely to support Hillary Clinton, according to the survey. Her supporters are least likely to be found in Chevrolets, Fords and Pontiacs.

For Democratic socialist candidate Bernie Sanders, the Subaru Forester and Honda Fit were the most common models.

Dodge and Ford owners, meanwhile, favor Donald Trump.

There was a big partisan divide among electric car owners — 86 percent support Democrats, and only 14 percent support Republicans.

Democrats also reported driving more fuel-efficient cars than Republicans.

There is some bipartisanship in car ownership, though — Trump and Sanders supporters seem to be equally frugal. Their cars have the lowest MSRPs of the candidates.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.