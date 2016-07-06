NPR Politics Lunchbox: U.S. Troops In Afghanistan, Trump: 'Harvard For Terrorism'

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 11 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 18daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?This morning, the GOP is trumpeting an "unprecedented" smartphone app for their convention in Cleveland. The app is equipped with "gavel to gavel live streaming", 360 degree views for "*literally* every angle of the action", and "turn-by-turn directions" for convention-goers.

July 6, 2016

This morning we talked about President Obama's plan to slow the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, why President Obama campaigning for Hillary Clinton is historic, the FBI recommending no charges to be brought against Hillary Clinton in its email probe, a history of gaffes from Trump tweets, and the Trump campaign's defense against a tweet.

