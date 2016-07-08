NPR Politics Lunchbox: Reaction To Dallas Shootings; Campaigns Sell Emails For Cash

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the Web in digestible bites (100 words or less!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 9 daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 16daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?Despite months of negotiations, Uber told Politico that no partnership was ever reached between the RNC and ride-sharing app. The partnership would have, like Uber has planned for the DNC in Philadelphia, let Uber shuttle delegates and party officials around Cleveland via a special version of the app, calling on a fleet exclusive to conventiongoers.

July 8, 2016

This morning we talked about President Obama's and the presidential candidates' reactions to the violence in Dallas, how politicians reacted to the death of two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota, Bernie Sanders' anticipated endorsement of Hillary Clinton next week, a list of Donald Trump's potential vice president picks (in 100 words!), getting to know Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump's visit with members of Congress ahead of the GOP Convention.

