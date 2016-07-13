NPR Politics Lunchbox: Trump Vs. Ginsburg, President Barbie 2016

NPR Politics presents the Lunchbox List: our favorite campaign news and stories curated from NPR and around the Web in digestible bites (100 words or fewer!). Look for it every weekday afternoon from now until the conventions.

Convention Countdown

The Republican National Convention is in 4daysin Cleveland.

The Democratic National Convention is in 11daysin Philadelphia.

Did you know?In a festive protest of the Trump campaign's refusal to issue media credentials to BuzzFeed, the organization will be throwing a "Red, White, & Blacklisted" party in Cleveland. A spokeswoman told the Huffington Post — which is also among those barred by the campaign — that "as an OG blacklisted media outlet, we might as well celebrate that coverage, and invite some reporters who find themselves in similar situations."

July 13, 2016

Today we talked about Donald Trump's campaign manager and Washington insider Paul Manafort, the Senate's anticipated vote on a bill that addresses the growing epidemic of opioid addictions, Trump wrapping up his vice president auditions, eight excerpts from the attorney general's post-July 4 grilling over Hillary Clinton's email use, and whether Donald Trump proposes privatizing the Department of Veterans Affairs.

