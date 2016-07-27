© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

WATCH: Broadway Stars Perform 'What The World Needs Now...' At DNC

By Amita Kelly
Published July 27, 2016 at 7:58 PM CDT
Broadway performers perform 'What The World Needs Now..." on the third day of the Democratic National Convention.
Broadway performers perform 'What The World Needs Now..." on the third day of the Democratic National Convention.

A night filled with heavy speeches about gun violence, national security and climate change gave way to a unifying moment at the Democratic National Convention when more than 40 Broadway stars took the stage to sing "What the World Needs Now Is Love."

Stars included Audra McDonald (big cheers!), Tyne Daley, Darren Criss, Idina Menzel, Adrienne Warren, Ben Vereen, Kristen Bell, Darren Criss, Rosie Perez and B.D. Wong.

After the song, the crowd chanted "Love Trumps Hate."

You can watch and follow our full coverage of the DNC here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: July 26, 2016 at 11:00 PM CDT
A previous version of this story incorrectly gave Adrienne Warren's first name as Arienne and misspelled Ben Vereen's last name as Vareen.
Politics & Government
Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly