WATCH: Broadway Stars Perform 'What The World Needs Now...' At DNC

A night filled with heavy speeches about gun violence, national security and climate change gave way to a unifying moment at the Democratic National Convention when more than 40 Broadway stars took the stage to sing "What the World Needs Now Is Love."

Stars included Audra McDonald (big cheers!), Tyne Daley, Darren Criss, Idina Menzel, Adrienne Warren, Ben Vereen, Kristen Bell, Darren Criss, Rosie Perez and B.D. Wong.

After the song, the crowd chanted "Love Trumps Hate."

